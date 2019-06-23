Villagers Worship Crocodile that Strayed into Gujarat Temple, Hamper Forest Dept's Rescue Efforts
A large number of people who had assembled at the Khodiyar Temple in Palla village in Lunwada tehsil offered prayers, conducted aarti and showered vermillion on the 6-foot reptile as it lay near the goddess' idol.
Picture for Representation.
Ahmedabad/Vadodara: A crocodile that strayed into a Khodiyar Mata temple in Gujarat's Mahisagar district was rescued on Sunday even as villagers delayed the forest department operation by claiming the reptile's presence was an auspicious one, a senior official said.
Khodiyar Mata, the family deity of the Patel community in the state, is often depicted in religious literature as riding on a crocodile.
A large number of people who had assembled at the Khodiyar Temple in Palla village in Lunwada tehsil offered prayers, conducted aarti and showered vermillion on the 6-foot reptile as it lay near the goddess' idol, said Lunwada Forest Department in-charge RV Patel.
Mahisagar Deputy Conservator of Forests RM Parmar said the people assembled at the temple delayed rescue operations by around two hours.
"When our personnel reached there to rescue the crocodile, people opposed it. We waited for two hours as we did not want to hurt religious sentiments. However, later, we managed to get the reptile to a nearby pond," Parmar said.
He said water bodies in the region, including the Mahisagar River, have a sizable number of crocodiles, adding that these reptiles can travel 4-5 kilometres in search of food.
"The crocodile, around four years old, may have entered the temple late night to rest. We rescue around 30-35 crocodiles every year," Parmar added.
Crocodiles are Schedule 1 animals (provided absolute protection) as per the Indian Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s