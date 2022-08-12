The Tapi river in Surat seems to have become a new home to the Marsh Crocodile (Mugger) as the reptile’s sightings have been increasing over the past few years.

A recently published study “Status of Mugger Crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) and Human-Crocodile Interaction in Surat, India” found that several instances of crocodile sighting have been reported from in and around Surat over the last couple of years. As against earlier instances where crocodiles were generally seen in wilderness or sparsely populated areas, sightings of the crocodiles near human habitations have increased considerably, raising chances of human crocodile conflict, the paper suggested. The research paper was authored by Krunal Trivedi, Chitra Patel, and Marmeek Goyani.

“Nature Club Surat along with Wildlife Trust of India and Gujarat Forest Department started a Project in 2020 to understand the status of human-crocodile interactions in Surat city. In this project, 19 sites with crocodile population were identified based on direct sighting and indirect signs. We recorded a total of 10 direct sightings of Muggers and 9 sites with indirect signs during the survey,’’ Krunal Trivedi, one of the authors, told News18.

“Crocodiles observed during direct sightings included 3 adults, 2 sub-adults, and 5 without any size estimate due to sightings of submerged crocodiles in water at long distances. Pal, Causeway, Amroli, Parvat Gam, Puna Gam, Jahangirpura, and Variav of Surat city are some of the areas with crocodile population,’’ Trivedi added.

“We found that human-crocodile interactions between 2005 and 2020 in Surat have increased over time based on the primary data. During the entire study period, no crocodile conflict (attacks on humans) was observed. The majority of the human-crocodile interactions which were reported occurred in monsoon season (July–October) (76.67%), in the summer season (March–June) (23.33%), and none took place in the winter season (November–February)”, finds the study.

Researchers say that the number of interactions between humans and crocodiles had been increasing as a result of natural habitat reducing and growth of crocodile population. The majority of the river stretch was subjected to unregulated fishing and sand mining.

According to an estimate, there are over 20 crocodiles living in their natural habitat in Tapi river in Surat city.

Most importantly, according to Snehal Patel, President of Nature Club Surat (NCS), there were no sighting records or rescue records of crocodiles before 2006 floods in Surat city but in the last few years, their numbers have increased.

