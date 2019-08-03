Crocodile Run Over by Vehicle Near Bhuj Airport in Gujarat

Vadodara: A five-foot long male crocodile was run over by an unidentified vehicle on a road leading to Bhuj airport in Gujarat's Kutch district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Local residents who saw the carcass at around 11:20 pm on Friday night alerted officials, said Bhuj Range Forest Officer Pradip Kumar Vaghela.

"It may have wandered from nearby Khari river. An unknown vehicle went over it while it was near a bridge leading to the Bhuj airport. We cremated it on Saturday," the RFO said.

Heavy rains on Wednesday-Thursday in Vadodara had led to the Vishwamitri river that runs through the city to breach its banks, which in turn brought crocodiles on to flooded streets.

Videos of the reptiles snapping at dogs and floating close to residential colonies had gone viral on social media.

Vadodara RFO Nidhi Dave on Saturday said 15 crocodiles and four snakes have been rescued so far, adding that there have been no calls to the forest department in the day about the reptiles being sighted on the streets of the city.

