Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Crocodile Takes Shelter inside Police Station in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Rescued Later by Forest Officials

The situation was brought under control by Dudhwa Buffer Zone forest officials who rushed to the site and captured the reptile.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Crocodile Takes Shelter inside Police Station in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Rescued Later by Forest Officials
Image for representation purpose only.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Nearly a dozen police personnel at the Pallia Kotwali here were in for a fright on Thursday night when a nearly 4-foot-long young crocodile was found occupying a corridor of the building.

The situation was brought under control by Dudhwa Buffer Zone forest officials who rushed to the site and captured the reptile.

"The captured crocodile was released in the Dudhwa area," Anil Kumar Patel, Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone, told PTI on Friday.

He added that the buffer zone forest staff in Pallia range has been instructed to launch a drive to capture stray crocodiles hiding in nullahs and drains in the city.

Pallia Kotwali in-charge Vidya Shankar Shukla said the crocodile was spotted inside the police station around 9.00 pm on Thursday night.

"Without irritating the reptile, the local forest department officials were informed who captured it and took away with them," he said.

"Pallia kotwali is located near a large nullah in which crocodiles often take shelter and when the area is flooded, they shift to convenient water bodies with rain waters. However, this year, rainfall was inadequate and the nullaha has grown almost dry due to which crocodiles are taking shelter in nearby residential areas," Patel said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram