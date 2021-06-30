Crocodiles Build Tunnel Inside Bihar Dam, Eggs Recovered

After rats in Bihar, now crocodiles have emerged as a major threat to various dams amid floods in the state. The officials of the water resources department were shocked on Tuesday after finding that crocodiles have not only made tunnels inside the dam but have even laid eggs. This incident was reported in the Pipra Piprasi embankment of Bagaha in Bihar’s West Champaran district. After the information of the tunnel made by crocodiles, a team of experts led by Prakash Das, chief engineer of the water resources department, inspected the embankment.

Crocodile eggs were found inside a 10-feet tunnel. The officials found the egg during anti-erosion work. The crocodile eggs have been recovered and have been given to the forest department. After the inspection, the chief engineer ordered the closure of all the tunnels. Work is also underway to strengthen the embankment.

Engineers of the water resources department are apprehensive that crocodiles could have made tunnels at many places near the dam. They fear that due to this dam may get damaged when the pressure of the water increases.

Chief Engineer Das said that the tunnel site has been reviewed with expert engineers. “The crocodile has made a 10-feet deep tunnel, which has been repaired now. We inspected every point and ordered a search for other tunnels,” he said.

After the information about the crocodiles making their homes in the embankment, the forest department has started monitoring the areas near the dam with the help of the Wildlife Trust of India.

Subrata Kumar Behera, the assistant manager of the Wildlife Trust of India, said that the eggs found are of crocodiles. The eggs have been taken to the safe areas of the Gandak river for breeding.

