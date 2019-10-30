Crop Destroyed by Rains, Debt-ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in MP

A debt-ridden farmer, who was unable to repay his loans, ended his life in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district early on Wednesday. The incident took place in Saikhedi village in Raisen’s Silwani block.

The family of the deceased farmer Tulsiram Sahu said he owned four acres of land and had secured loan worth several lakhs from local money lenders but could not repay them as heavy rains had destroyed his crops. Locals also alleged that the farmer was harassed by the money lenders for recovery of their loans.

Hassled by the pressure, Sahu allegedly hanged himself to death on Tuesday night. Police recovered a suicide note but did not divulge the reason behind the extreme step.

The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed over Rs 6,000 crore as flood relief and has forwarded the proposal to the Centre. The BJP and ruling Congress are locked in a bitter war of words over the delay in flood relief from the Centre.

