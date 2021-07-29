Crops Damaged Due To Heavy Rain in Rajasthan’s Bundi, Farmers Seek Compensation

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of India. From Maharashtra to Uttarakhand, many villages and even cities have been submerged in water. Many lives have been lost in flash floods and homes have been damaged. In Rajasthan’s Keshoraipatan city of Bundi district crops in lakhs of acres have been destroyed. The farmers here had grown crops of soybean, maize and black gram which were growing well with the onset of monsoon season. However, as the intensity of rain increased, it became a bane for the crops.

On Monday after heavy rain, the water level increased in rivers and streams flowing through the area. The fields in the villages of Dei Kheda, Ajanda, Korkiya Balaji, Bajhdali, Notoda, Malikpura, Pratapgarh, Dhagariya, Jhapayata, Kotri, Baldeopura, Bhawanipura, Raghunathpura and Laban were flooded. Lakhs of acres of fields have been submerged in water. After the showers stopped, farmers started to drain out the rainwater from the fields with the help of diesel pumps, but they could not save their crops.

Last year, there was no rainfall in the area and so the farmers could not grow any crops. This year, they had sown after buying expensive seeds of soybean, black gram and maize. But before they could reap the fruits of their efforts, the heavy rainfall destroyed everything.

Now, the aggrieved farmers have demanded compensation from the district administration and the state government.

According to the farmer, they do not have enough money to feed their families and if no help is provided soon, their children may die of hunger. They have asked the government to conduct a survey of the damage and provide them adequate compensation. At the same time, the heavy downpour has destroyed many houses and washed away at least a dozen of them in several villages of the district. The affected people have been given shelter in the Gram Panchayat Bhawan and health centres.

