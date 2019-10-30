Cross Border Field Fires Increasing Pollution Level in Lahore, Says Pakistan Minister
Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires.
File photo of Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
Lahore: Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and "abysmal" environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore.
Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires.
Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing is every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 30, 2019
The provincial Punjab Home Department in Pakistan has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province to check pollution.
