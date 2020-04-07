Take the pledge to vote

Cross-border Infiltration Bids by Pakistan Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Says J&K DGP

But all security agencies, including police, army and the Central Armed Police Forces are keeping the counter-insurgency grid and the border grid active and geared up to scuttle Pakistan's designs, he added.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
Cross-border Infiltration Bids by Pakistan Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Says J&K DGP
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)

Two days after a fierce gunfight along the Line of Control left five Army personnel and as many militants dead, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration attempts are continuously being made by Pakistan despite the challenging situation posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, he said all the security agencies, including police, army and the Central Armed Police Forces are keeping the counter-insurgency grid and the border grid active and geared up to scuttle Pakistan's designs.

"Cross-border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even in these pandemic times and we have to thwart all such attempts," Dilbagh Singh said while chairing a high-level meeting of senior officers, zonal, range and district officers here.

The DGP said the role of police and other security personnel on the counter-terrorism front is laudable.

"Besides handling the crisis of coronavirus, our officers and jawans of police, CAPF, and the army are keeping counter-insurgency grid and border grid active and geared up," he said.

Reviewing the preparedness and measures on ground with regard to COVID-19, the police chief impressed upon officers to increase efforts in tracing those who are hiding their travel history and the contacts of the positive cases.

The DGP complimented the officers for the good work of the force in handling the prevailing situation and stressed upon them to stay strong and safe while performing their duties.

"COVID-19 is presently in a sensitive stage. We need to be more careful and ready to handle the evolving situation," Singh said, adding the time is to motivate jawans and officers on ground to stop the spread of the virus.

Singh said the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day throughout the world and in the union territory also, and as such the involvement of police personnel on sensitive duties is also increasing. "Lots of things have been done so far by the personnel, but there is much more to do to stop the spread of the disease," he said.

