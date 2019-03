Cross-FIR Filed Against Gurugram Muslim Family Attacked by Mob

A week after a Muslim family was mercilessly assaulted with iron rods and hockey sticks in their house in Gurugram, the police on Thursday registered a cross-FIR against two members of the family.The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).On March 21, a mob of around 40 people had forcibly entered Mohd Sajjid’s house in Dhumaspur village in Gurugram and thrashed the male members of the family. The women, hiding on the first floor, had made a video of the assault on their mobile phones. In the video, the intruders are seen beating up the men with sticks and other weapons.According to the police, a few youngsters were playing cricket when the ball hit a passerby. This led to a verbal altercation and was followed by one group thrashing the other. However, the Muslim family alleged there was no provocation on the field. One of the men beaten up at home had claimed that two bike-borne men had passed by the ground and asked them to go to Pakistan and play So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the violence.However, the cross-FIR on Thursday was filed by Rajkumar, who is also an accused in the case. The complaint alleged that Rajkumar, who was on a bike, was beaten up by those playing in the ground after he objected to a ball hitting him. Rajkumar claimed that several people in the vicinity had rescued him from the assault, adding that he was forced to go to a hospital to receive treatment as well.Rajkumar claimed that he left the hospital after being informed that a case had been registered against him.Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the cross-FIR was filed after verification of a medico-legal report produced by Rajkumar.“After verification, it was found that the victim had sustained severe injuries, including head trauma. In the FIR, he alleged that he and his friend were allegedly beaten up with a bat after an altercation over cricket with the family in Bhoop Singh Nagar colony,” said Garg. “No arrest has been made in this case as we are still verifying the allegations.”