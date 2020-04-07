Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Crowd at Indira Canteens Missing After Govt's Decision to Charge for Food: Siddaramiah

In a video message, Siddaramaiah claimed that he visited three Indira canteens in the city and noticed that the usual crowd was missing from there.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Crowd at Indira Canteens Missing After Govt's Decision to Charge for Food: Siddaramiah
File photo of an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader K Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that the usual crowd from the Indira Canteens here has been missing ever since the BJP-government in Karnataka decided to make people pay for food.

In a video message shared with the media, Siddaramaiah claimed that he visited three Indira canteens in RT Nagar in the city in the afternoon and noticed that the usual crowd was missing from there.

"When food was distributed free of cost, people used to throng the canteen but now people are not seen. The reason is people don't have money," Siddaramaiah rued.

"Earlier, 700 plates of food were sold a day, but now only around 150," he quoted the canteen staff as saying.

The Congress leader recalled that he recently wrote a letter to the state government to provide free food till the situation normalises.

The Indira canteens were started by the then Congress government in the state in 2017 with an aim to offer highly subsidised food to the urban poor.

After the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, the Yediyurappa-led government served free food at these counters while food parcels were distributed at these places.

However, the government changed its policy and decided to collect a nominal amount for the food, which came under criticism from various quarters.

The government said the decision was taken in the wake of complaints regarding misuse of the facility.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    992,907

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,363,123

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,833

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,383

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres