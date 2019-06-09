Take the pledge to vote

Crowd Forces Dancers to Take off Clothes at Assam Event as Organisers Sell Tickets on Pretext of Strip Dance

The dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded that they strip and dance, according to the FIR.

June 9, 2019
Crowd Forces Dancers to Take off Clothes at Assam Event as Organisers Sell Tickets on Pretext of Strip Dance
Image for representation.
Guwahati: A mob of over 500 men allegedly tried to force woman dancers of a troupe to strip during a cultural programme in Assam's Kamrup district, following which police arrested two persons involved in the incident, officials said Sunday.

The two men, Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan, were arrested on Sunday after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits.

The dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded that they strip and dance, according to the FIR.

The dancers managed to escape from the programme at Asolpara and their vehicles were also pelted with stones, it added.

It was alleged that the organisers had sold tickets to people at very high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dances on Friday.

Police said further investigations are underway and a hunt is on to nab others involved in the incident.

