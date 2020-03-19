Crowded Wedding in Maharashtra Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands Relatives of Bride and Groom Behind Bars
Maharashtra has reported at least 49 cases of coronavirus so far. To prevent the epidemic from spreading, the government is stressing self-isolation and social distancing.
Image for representation | credit: Reuters
A case was registered against parents of the bride as well as the bridegroom for organising a wedding which was attended by about a hundred guests in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday, the police said. To contain the coronavirus epidemic, the government has banned functions where people gather in large numbers.
"A wedding took place at Bramhagaon near Majalgaon. We came to know that around 100 people attended it. Our team reached the spot and registered a case against the relatives of both bride and bridegroom under IPC section 188 (defying public servant's order)," said inspector Suresh Budhwant. The FIR also named the priest who conducted the ceremony, he said.
Maharashtra has reported at least 49 cases of coronavirus so far. To prevent the epidemic from spreading, the government is stressing self-isolation and social distancing.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amar Chitra Katha Offers Free 30-Day Access to its Tinkle and Comic Archive to Help Cooped Up Kids
- All Well Between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Report
- Saif Ali Khan Gives Best Response to Son Ibrahim for Calling Him 'Old Man' on Instagram
- Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report
- Home Broadband Buying Guide: Rs 499 Onwards And No Excuses For Not Working From Home