English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Crowns of Three Tirupati Deities Worth Crores Reported Missing
The precious stone-studded ornaments belong to sub-temple gods — Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhoodevi — weighing about 1.3kg.
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Loading...
Tirupati: Gold crowns of three presiding deities worth crores are reportedly missing from Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, one of the biggest temple complexes in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, its officials said on Sunday.
The precious stone-studded ornaments belong to sub-temple gods — Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhoodevi — weighing about 1.3kg.
While Malayappa’s crown weighs 528 gram, Sridevi’s crown weighs 408 gram and Bhoodevi’s crown weighs 415 gram.
The 12th Century temple, part of 18 sub-temples, was built by saint Sri Ramanujacharya.
The theft was first noticed by a priest around 5.45 pm on Saturday when the temple was reopened for rituals and devotees.
Officials of The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the independent trust which manages the Venkateswara Temple located at Tirumala Tirupati, have swung into action.
After an initial inquiry, a complaint was lodged with the Tirupati Urban police.
Police said CCTV footage from around the temple will scanned and everyone who was on the location will be treated as a suspect and interrogated.
Local BJP workers staged a demonstration outside the temple against the theft, demanding immediate action.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The precious stone-studded ornaments belong to sub-temple gods — Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhoodevi — weighing about 1.3kg.
While Malayappa’s crown weighs 528 gram, Sridevi’s crown weighs 408 gram and Bhoodevi’s crown weighs 415 gram.
The 12th Century temple, part of 18 sub-temples, was built by saint Sri Ramanujacharya.
The theft was first noticed by a priest around 5.45 pm on Saturday when the temple was reopened for rituals and devotees.
Officials of The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the independent trust which manages the Venkateswara Temple located at Tirumala Tirupati, have swung into action.
After an initial inquiry, a complaint was lodged with the Tirupati Urban police.
Police said CCTV footage from around the temple will scanned and everyone who was on the location will be treated as a suspect and interrogated.
Local BJP workers staged a demonstration outside the temple against the theft, demanding immediate action.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results