Crowns of Three Tirupati Deities Worth Crores Reported Missing

Gold crowns of three presiding deities worth crores are reportedly missing from Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, one of the biggest temple complexes in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, its officials said on Sunday.The precious stone-studded ornaments belong to sub-temple gods — Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhoodevi — weighing about 1.3kg.While Malayappa’s crown weighs 528 gram, Sridevi’s crown weighs 408 gram and Bhoodevi’s crown weighs 415 gram.The 12th Century temple, part of 18 sub-temples, was built by saint Sri Ramanujacharya.The theft was first noticed by a priest around 5.45 pm on Saturday when the temple was reopened for rituals and devotees.Officials of The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the independent trust which manages the Venkateswara Temple located at Tirumala Tirupati, have swung into action.After an initial inquiry, a complaint was lodged with the Tirupati Urban police.Police said CCTV footage from around the temple will scanned and everyone who was on the location will be treated as a suspect and interrogated.Local BJP workers staged a demonstration outside the temple against the theft, demanding immediate action.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.