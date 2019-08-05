Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Shoots Himself Dead in Bawana Control Room Near Delhi

The police rushed to the spot where the assistant sub-inspector was found lying in a pool of blood. The mark of a bullet, that apparently pierced through his body, was seen near his neck, DCP Gaurav Sharma said.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Shoots Himself Dead in Bawana Control Room Near Delhi
Image for Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserved Police Force allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Sunday at the CRPF control room in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said.

The ASI, Ram Gilas Meena, hailed from Rajasthan's Karauli district, they said.

The Bawana control room of the CRPF informed the Narela police station about the incident at 7.14 am, police said.

The police rushed to the spot where Meena was found lying in a pool of blood. The mark of a bullet, that apparently pierced through his body, was seen near his neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

The ASI had applied for voluntary retirement from the service due to poor health, the officer said.

No suicide note was found and his family members have not suspected any foul play, Sharma added.

Inquest proceedings are in progress, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram