CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Shoots Himself Dead in Bawana Control Room Near Delhi
The police rushed to the spot where the assistant sub-inspector was found lying in a pool of blood. The mark of a bullet, that apparently pierced through his body, was seen near his neck, DCP Gaurav Sharma said.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserved Police Force allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Sunday at the CRPF control room in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said.
The ASI, Ram Gilas Meena, hailed from Rajasthan's Karauli district, they said.
The Bawana control room of the CRPF informed the Narela police station about the incident at 7.14 am, police said.
The police rushed to the spot where Meena was found lying in a pool of blood. The mark of a bullet, that apparently pierced through his body, was seen near his neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.
The ASI had applied for voluntary retirement from the service due to poor health, the officer said.
No suicide note was found and his family members have not suspected any foul play, Sharma added.
Inquest proceedings are in progress, police said.
