1-MIN READ

CRPF Being Deployed in Bengaluru's Riot-hit Areas, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Image for representation (Reuters)

Image for representation (Reuters)

Three companies from Hyderabad and three from Chennai will be deployed in DG Halli and K G Halli police station limits where disturbances occurred Tuesday night, after which three people died in police firing.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being dispatched to the violence-hit areas of Bengaluru.

Three companies from Hyderabad and three from Chennai will be deployed in DG Halli and K G Halli police station limits where disturbances occurred Tuesday night, after which three people died in police firing, he said in an interaction with reporters at Udupi before leaving for Bengaluru.

He said efforts to vitiate the atmosphere in society through hooliganism which will not be tolerated.

Restoration of peace is the priority of the government and strict action will be taken against such elements, he said.

Several police personnel were also injured in the clashes.

The minister said police had to resort to firing as a last resort.

A total of 110 people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence.

He said the situation is now under control and additional police forces are deployed in the area. Rapid action force and the 'Garuda' force are also being deployed, the minister added.

