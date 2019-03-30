English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Bus Damaged After Car Explosion on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
The incident occurred in Ramban's Banihal due to cylinder leak, an official said, adding that no terror links have been established.
A blast has occurred in a car in Banihal, Ramban
Srinagar: A CRPF bus was damaged on Saturday after an explosion took place in a car on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. No casualties have been reported.
The incident occurred in Ramban's Banihal due to cylinder leak, an official said, adding that no terror links have been established yet.
The incident comes more than a month after the Pulwama attack, where a JeM terrorist rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary force bus, killing 40 CRPF personnel.
