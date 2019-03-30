LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CRPF Bus Damaged After Car Explosion on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The incident occurred in Ramban's Banihal due to cylinder leak, an official said, adding that no terror links have been established.

Updated:March 30, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
A blast has occurred in a car in Banihal, Ramban
Srinagar: A CRPF bus was damaged on Saturday after an explosion took place in a car on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. No casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred in Ramban's Banihal due to cylinder leak, an official said, adding that no terror links have been established yet.

The incident comes more than a month after the Pulwama attack, where a JeM terrorist rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary force bus, killing 40 CRPF personnel.

(details awaited)
