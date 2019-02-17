English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Cautions Against Circulation of 'Fake Pictures' on Social Media Post Pulwama Attack
The CRPF has asked people to report any such content by sending an email to webpro@crpf.gov.in.
Paramilitary soldiers at the site of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. (AP)
New Delhi: The CRPF on Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Kashmir Valley in three decades.
"It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts," the force said on its official Twitter handle - @crpfindia.
Officials said a number of such photographs of badly mutilated bodies were being circulated and the development was brought to the notice of force officials after which the advisory was issued.
The CRPF has asked people to report any such content by sending an email to webpro@crpf.gov.in.
The paramilitary force, that has deployed about 65,000 personnel as part of 61 battalions in Jammu & Kashmir, issued another advisory on false messages being circulated on social media vis-a-vis Kashmiri students based in various places in the country.
"Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to invoke hatred. Please DO NOT circulate such posts," it said in its second post on Twitter.
ADVISORY: Fake news about harassment of students from #Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media.— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019
CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect.
These are attempts to invoke hatred
Please DO NOT circulate such posts
