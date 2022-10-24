CHANGE LANGUAGE
CRPF Commandant Held for Sexually Harassing Woman Officer in J-K's Udhampur, Gets Bail
1-MIN READ

October 24, 2022, 17:30 IST

PTI

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 17:30 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Based on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (Image: PTI/File)

Based on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (Image: PTI/File)

A complaint was registered on Sunday in which an assistant commandant of a CRPF unit at Battal Ballian alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her, they said

A commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman officer of the force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Monday. A complaint was registered on Sunday in which an assistant commandant of a CRPF unit at Battal Ballian alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks -guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 354-D (sexual favour shall mean and include any kind of unwanted sexual activity), 509 (intentional insult) at the Udhampur police station. Udhampur Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Vinood Kumar told PTI.

first published:October 24, 2022, 17:30 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 17:30 IST