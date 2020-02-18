CRPF Commando Injured in Naxal Encounter Dies in Chhattisgarh
Head constable Ajit Singh succumbed to bullet injuries in his abdomen while undergoing treatment at Sri Narayana Hospital at around 11.25 am on Tuesday, an official said.
Image for representation.
Raipur: A CRPF commando, who was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, died at a private hospital in Raipur on Tuesday, police said.
Head constable Ajit Singh succumbed to bullet injuries in his abdomen while undergoing treatment at Sri Narayana Hospital at around 11.25 am on Tuesday, an official said. Six personnel of 204th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight with ultras in Pamed area of Bijapur on February 10.
Two CoBRA jawans were martyred and a naxal was also killed in the attack. Singh was a resident of Gandala village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, he said, adding that the body will be sent to his hometown after post-mortem.
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India's Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra's Political Dynamics | Crux+
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
