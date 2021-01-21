CRPF Considering Inducting Women in CoBRA Commando Battalions
For Representation.
The CRPF is mulling induction of women personnel in its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, force chief A P Maheshwari said on Thursday. Ten Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units with over 12,000 personnel were raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.
"We are favourably considering inducting women in the CoBRA," Maheshwari said during a press conference here. The majority of CoBRA teams are deployed in various Naxal violence affected states and a few are based in the northeastern states under counter-insurgency operations.
The force, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security combat unit.
