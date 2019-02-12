CRPF Constable Held for Sexually Harassing Woman on Goa's Calangute Beach

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Goa's Calangute beach, an official said.Rajvir Prabhudayal Singh (43), a Rajasthan resident, was held after a woman, who was bathing at the beach, accused him of using vulgar and abusive language and inappropriately touching her, Calangute police station official Jivba Dalvi said.Inspector Dalvi said the incident happened at around 4pm Tuesday when the complainant, her husband and their children were at Calangute beach."She said the accused, who was bathing close by, apart from behaving inappropriately with her also assaulted her husband," Dalvi said.A case under section 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.Singh is a CRPF constable and is currently posted at the force's Recruit Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh, Dalvi said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.