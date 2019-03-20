English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Constable Murders Wife for Trying to Stop Him from Going on Election Duty
After committing the crime, Singh informed the police that his wife had committed suicide and tried to mislead them. However, the post-mortem report and evidence gathered revealed otherwise.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A CRPF constable of the elite CoBRA battalion in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur region strangled his wife to death after she reportedly tried to stop him from going on Lok Sabha election duty.
The incident happened on March 16 when Constable Guruveer Singh had a prolonged argument with his wife over his election duty in Bijapur district, following which Singh murdered his wife, reported the Hindustan Times.
After committing the crime, Singh informed the police that his wife had committed suicide and tried to mislead them. However, the post-mortem report and evidence gathered by the police during the investigation revealed the truth of the story.
“Constable Guruveer Singh, who lived in the headquarters of CRPF’s 201 CoBRA battalion, had strangled his wife Anupriya Gautam at the government quarters,” Jagdalpur’s superintendent of police Hemsagar Sidar told HT.
When the police discerned the cracks in Singh’s suicide story, he was repeatedly interrogated. Singh, then, confessed to the crime.
Jagdalpur is in Bastar district of the Maoist-affected state of Chhattisgarh. It is set to vote on April 11.
