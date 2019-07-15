Take the pledge to vote

CRPF Constables Jump into Gushing Waters to Save Minor Girl from Drowning in J&K's Baramulla

The minor, Nageena, slipped into the fast moving stream at Tangmarg and was washed away by the strong currents, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
CRPF Constables Jump into Gushing Waters to Save Minor Girl from Drowning in J&K's Baramulla
Constables Nalla Upendra (L) and MG Naidu (R).
Srinagar/New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was rescued from drowning in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, thanks to two CRPF constables who jumped into the gushing waters in the nick of time, officials said on Monday.

The minor, Nageena, slipped into the fast moving stream at Tangmarg and was washed away by the strong currents, the officials said.

They said a group of six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were nearby, rushed to save the girl. While two constables waded through the stream to catch hold of the girl, the others ran downstream as a second line of defence in case the first two jawans could not catch her.

The girl was rescued from the water by the first team consisting of constables M G Naidu, and N Upendra, the officials said.

The two constables belong to the 176th battalion of the CRPF, according to officials.

Officials in Delhi said CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar has declared that the two men will be awarded the DG commendation disc for their "selfless devotion to duty and exemplary act of saving the life of the girl."

The girl was admitted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
