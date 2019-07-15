CRPF Constables Jump into Gushing Waters to Save Minor Girl from Drowning in J&K's Baramulla
The minor, Nageena, slipped into the fast moving stream at Tangmarg and was washed away by the strong currents, the officials said.
Constables Nalla Upendra (L) and MG Naidu (R).
Srinagar/New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was rescued from drowning in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, thanks to two CRPF constables who jumped into the gushing waters in the nick of time, officials said on Monday.
The minor, Nageena, slipped into the fast moving stream at Tangmarg and was washed away by the strong currents, the officials said.
#WATCH CRPF personnel saved a girl from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bORwRla6vV— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
They said a group of six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were nearby, rushed to save the girl. While two constables waded through the stream to catch hold of the girl, the others ran downstream as a second line of defence in case the first two jawans could not catch her.
The girl was rescued from the water by the first team consisting of constables M G Naidu, and N Upendra, the officials said.
The two constables belong to the 176th battalion of the CRPF, according to officials.
Officials in Delhi said CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar has declared that the two men will be awarded the DG commendation disc for their "selfless devotion to duty and exemplary act of saving the life of the girl."
The girl was admitted to a hospital for treatment, they said.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Venetian Vacay with Husband Raj Kundra & Son Viaan, See Pics
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks it's Silly to Criticise Game of Thrones Creators Over Show's Ending
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 73.16 Crores in 11 Days
- World Cup Final | Brutal for Kiwis to be Called Vanquished Without Being Beaten…Twice
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in