CRPF DG Maheshwari Goes Into Self Quarantine after Indirect Contact with Covid-19 Positive Doctor
Another official said the Director General (DG) of the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks went into self quarantine as per protocol.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: CRPF chief A P Maheshwari has undertaken self-quarantine after he had an indirect contact with a doctor in the paramilitary who had tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.
"A CRPF officer had tested positive for COVID-19. All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The DG CRPF had an indirect contact with the officer and as per protocol, he is observing quarantine," CRPF spokesperson DIG Moses Dhinakaran said.
Another official said the Director General (DG) of the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks went into self quarantine as per protocol and he is in constant touch with his officers over various operational issues including the fight against COVID-19.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess Who Keanu Reeves Credits For Raising 'John Wick' Bar
- Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Haircut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Coronavirus Lockdown
- India's Domestic Abuse Survivors are in Lockdown with their Monsters, But Helplines Are Not Ringing
- Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef For Hubby Ranveer Singh, Cooks Thai Curry
- Zoom Video Conferencing and its Unending Privacy and Security Issues: The Full Timeline