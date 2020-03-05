CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Application Process to End on Tomorrow at crpf.gov.in, Check Details

The application process for the post of Head Constable (GD) in CRPF will close on Friday, March 6. The Directorate General, CRPF, will fill up 1,412 posts. A total of 1, 331 positions have been reserved for the male candidates, while 81 have been fixed for the female aspirants. Forms can be downloaded by visiting the official website - crpf.gov.in

The Directorate General opened the applications on February 7. The vacancies are exclusively for serving male and female constables (General Duty/Bugler/Mali/Painter) of the force. The recruitment will be done on the basis of Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

The examination will be conducted on April 19

Eligibility Criteria for Head Constable Job. Candidates should have passed class 12 from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government. They age limit has been fixed at 32 years.

Selection Process

The selection of aspirations will be done through 6 stages. At the outset of the process, a written exam will be conducted that will be of 160 marks. The second phase involves Physical Measurement Test. The third round will be the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates will be required to undergo the test. It, however, will not carry marks but applicants should mandatorily qualify the round. The fourth stage will be checking of testimonial. The fifth phase will be Medical Examination and the sixth round will involve the publishing of drawl of merit list.

How to apply

Here is a quick step to apply for CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2020 requirement:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CRPF i.e. crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Recruitment’ section available at the bottom

Step 3: Upon clicking the ‘Recruitment’ section, it will redirect you to a new page. Choose 1st advertisement titled, “Notice for selection for the post of HC(GD) in CRPF through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2019.”

Step 4: Then click on the apply section available at the right corner of the title.

Step 5: Login using the registration number

Step 6: Fill in the application form using all details, upload necessary documents and then submit

Step 7: You will receive a message on your registered mail and mobile number

