CRPF Jawan, 4 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.

The CRPF jawan and the four civilians injured in the explosion were shifted to a hospital, he said.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as the Sunday market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.