1-min read

CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide in Assam

According to police, the CRPF jawan allegedly fired from his INSAS rifle inside the camp under Tezpur police station Sunday morning and died on the spot.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2018, 9:29 PM IST
Representative picture.
Tezpur (Assam): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at the Jaimati Pathar camp in Sonitpur district, police said.

According to police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly fired from his INSAS rifle inside the camp under Tezpur police station Sunday morning and died on the spot.

The jawan has been identified as Digambar Madhab (40), who hailed from Mumbai.

Police said the reason behind his suicide was not immediately known and an investigation is on.

Madhab's body has been sent to his home after conducting post-mortem at the Tezpur Kanaklata Civil Hospital.
