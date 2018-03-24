Former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Manoj Tomar has been forced to carry his intestine in a polythene bag wrapped around his waist since he was injured in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in 2014.Tomar, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, has been running from pillar to post for four years to get assistance for the costly treatment.He has served in the CRPF for 16 years. He even served as SPG commando in Prime Minister’s security detail for eight years.Alleging apathy, Tomar said that the way he has been treated has left him devastated and shattered. How can they treat me like this, after serving the nation for 16 years? He asked.“What is the meaning of my being alive like this? I am no different from my buddies who were killed. I am not able to do anything for my family. I am not saying that I was not provided treatment, but that is not enough,” Tomar said.“To complete my treatment, now I am forced to make rounds -- at times at AIIMS or on occasions at bungalows of various ministers pleading for help,” he added.I have no hope of getting any help from the government, he claimed.Tomar was part of a CRPF battalion which ambushed by naxals in Jiram valley of Sukma district in 2014. Tomar was hit by seven bullets in the belly while all 11 fellow jawans in his party died in the assault.While he survived, Tomar could never recover completely as portion of his intestine remained outside his stomach while he lost vision in one eye. Since then, he has been forced to carry his intestine in a polythene bag tied to his waist.