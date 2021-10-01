CHANGE LANGUAGE
CRPF Jawan Hurt in Chhattisgarh, Probe On to Find if Incident Was Suicide Attempt or Misfire

A CRPF jawan was injured from a round of his service AK-47 rifle on Oct 1 in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-infested Dantewada district(Representational image: PTI)

The incident took place at around 10 am in Sameli camp of CRPF's 111th battalion, a police official said.

A CRPF jawan was injured from a round of his service AK-47 rifle on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-infested Dantewada district, with officials stating that a probe was underway to find out if it was a suicide attempt or the weapon accidentally went off. The incident took place at around 10 am in Sameli camp of CRPF’s 111th battalion, a police official said.

“As per preliminary information, Constable D John Raju allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle when he was on security duty. He was rushed to Dantewada district hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment," the official said. A CRPF official, however, said it was not clear at present if it was a suicide bid or the weapon went off accidentally.

Raju is a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

first published:October 01, 2021, 18:46 IST