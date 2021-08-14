CRPF Jawan Injured as Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party here on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred at 8.55 pm at Sanat Nagar Chowk here, they said.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said. In a similar incident, militants had targeted a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, injuring a CRPF head constable and two civilians.

