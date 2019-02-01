English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in Central Kashmir
This is the third grenade attack on security forces in Kashmir in as many days.
Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The ultras lobbed a grenade on a security forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam as they were returning to their camp, a police official said.
He said one CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries in the blast.
The official said the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants.
This is the third grenade attack on security forces in Kashmir in as many days.
Ultras hurled a grenade on security forces at Sherbagh in Anantnag on Thursday, resulting in injuries to seven people, including two CRPF jawans.
On Wednesday, the militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam district, injuring three civilians.
