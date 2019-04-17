English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan Injured as Militants Fire Grenade at Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
A CRPF personnel was injured on Wednesday after a grenade was thrown at the paramilitary force's camp in Pulwama's Tral.
Representative image. File image. Pulwama attack aftermath.
New Delhi: A CRPF personnel was injured on Wednesday after a grenade was thrown at the paramilitary force's camp in Pulwama's Tral.
Militants fired a grenade at the camp, injuring a personnel of the force who was guarding the camp, officials said, adding that an under-barrel grenade launcher bullet was fired at the Tral-based camp of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.
Earlier this month, four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir district. Three security personnel were injured in the incident.
In March, one of the three militants killed in an encounter in Kulgam district also had plans to carry out a suicide attack similar to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike.
A purported video of slain militant Raqib Ahmad, shot before he was killed, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the clip, he spoke about his plans to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on security forces. “I will be in heaven by the time this video reaches you, Ahmad said in the over six-minute video in which he glorified terror attacks involving suicide bombers.”
