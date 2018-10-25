English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast Triggered by Naxals in Sukma
Constable Virendra Yadav was injured in the blast and airlifted to Raipur. He is said to be stable.
Representative image.
Loading...
Raipur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place when a team of CRPF's 223rd battalion was out on anti-Naxal operation in a forested area under Jagargunda police station limits on Thursday afternoon, a local police official said.
While the team was cordoning off a patch of jungle near Chintabegu village, Naxals triggered the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED), he said. It was followed by an exchange of fire between the two sides before the Naxals fled into a dense part of the forest, he said.
Constable Virendra Yadav was injured in the blast. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and Yadav was being airlifted to Raipur, the police official said, adding he was said to be out of danger.
A combing operation was underway in the area, he said. The security forces have intensified combing operations in the Naxal-affected Bastar region in view of next month's assembly polls.
Naxals recently put up posters and banners in parts of Bastar, calling for a boycott of elections.
The incident took place when a team of CRPF's 223rd battalion was out on anti-Naxal operation in a forested area under Jagargunda police station limits on Thursday afternoon, a local police official said.
While the team was cordoning off a patch of jungle near Chintabegu village, Naxals triggered the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED), he said. It was followed by an exchange of fire between the two sides before the Naxals fled into a dense part of the forest, he said.
Constable Virendra Yadav was injured in the blast. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and Yadav was being airlifted to Raipur, the police official said, adding he was said to be out of danger.
A combing operation was underway in the area, he said. The security forces have intensified combing operations in the Naxal-affected Bastar region in view of next month's assembly polls.
Naxals recently put up posters and banners in parts of Bastar, calling for a boycott of elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
- Samsung Brand Ambassador Sued For $1.6 Million For Using iPhone X
- Is K-Pop Giant BTS The Beatles of Our Generation?
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Are You Diabetic? Read Here Why You Need to Keep a Tab on Your Blood Pressure
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...