CRPF Jawan Killed in Grenade Attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag District

The jawans received splinter injuries and were rushed to local hospital where the head constable was declared brought dead.

News18

April 7, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Image for representation.

A CRPF jawan was killed and another injured on Tuesday when a militant hurled a grenade at a patrolling party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening.

A man threw a grenade at a CRPF patrolling party and ran away, the officials said.

The jawans received splinter injuries and were rushed to local hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said.

