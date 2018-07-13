English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CRPF Jawan Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District
Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to three jawans, the sources said.
Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was killed while two others sustained injuries in a militant attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, official sources said.
Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to three jawans, the sources said.
They said one of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
