CRPF Jawan Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was killed while two others sustained injuries in a militant attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, official sources said.

Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to three jawans, the sources said.

They said one of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
