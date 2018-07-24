CRPF Jawan Killed, Two Injured in Militant Attack in J&K

A CRPF jawan was killed while two others were injured on Tuesday when militants attacked a team of security personnel in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the force said.The terrorists fired upon the personnel near the Fire and Emergency Department in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, he said.Jawan Sanket Lal, who was injured in the incident, was shifted to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The two others injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.Ane official said a hunt had been launched to nab the culprits and the area was under cordon.More details are awaited.(With PTI inputs)