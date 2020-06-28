INDIA

CRPF Jawan Killed in Militant Attack in J&K Laid to Rest with Full Military Honours in Native Village

Representative image.

Shyamal Kumar was killed as terrorists, belonging to Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS), opened indiscriminate fire on a road opening party of the CRPF in Anantnag's Bijbehara area on Friday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
The last rites of CRPF jawan Shyamal Kumar, who was killed in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag, were conducted with full state honours at his home town in West Midnapore district on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was the only child of his parents Badal Kumar De and Shibani. He had joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2015, a family member said.

Kumar was killed as terrorists, belonging to Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS), opened indiscriminate fire on a road opening party of the CRPF in Anantnag's Bijbehara area on Friday, according to officials.

An eight-year-old boy was also killed in the attack, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar laid a wreath on Kumar's mortal remains at his native village Singpur on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghatal MP Deb (Deepak Adhikari) also paid floral tributes to the jawan.

