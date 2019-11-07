CRPF Jawan Killed in Naxal Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police was out for an operation in the jungles.
Representative image
New Delhi: A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said here.
The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said.
The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police was out for an operation in the jungles, the officials said.
Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Study Reveals Netflix Losing 1.5 Billion Dollars Annually Due to Password Sharing
- Pakistan Tennis Federation to Appeal Against Shifting of Davis Cup Tie vs India to Neutral Venue
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Kevin on His Birthday with Goofy Posts, See Here
- ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Face FC Goa Test as They Look to Bounce Back from Defeat
- TRAI’s New MNP Rules Delayed But You Can Port Your Mobile Number in The Meantime