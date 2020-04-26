CRPF Jawan Kills Self With Service Rifle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
The deceased was identified as Uttarakhand-resident Deepak Kumar attached to the force's battalion number 37, an official said.
Representative image.
Gadchiroli: A 30-year-old CRPF jawan shot himself with his service rifle on Sunday in Bhamragadh taluka of Gadchiroli, some 170 kilometres from here, police said.
He was identified as Uttarakhand-resident Deepak Kumar attached to the force's battalion number 37, an official said.
"He shot himself in the chest with his Insas rifle at around 2:30pm. A suicide note found at the spot cited health and family issues as triggers," an official said.
A few days ago, an SRPF sub inspector hailing from Pune had killed himself in Savargaon in Gadchiroli.
