English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Outside Rabri Devi's Residence
Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at Rabri Devi's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver, police said Saturday.
Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.
The body has been sent to the jawan's native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said. The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added.
According to reports, Kirasoor had a "heated argument" over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.
Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.
The body has been sent to the jawan's native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said. The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added.
According to reports, Kirasoor had a "heated argument" over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes 2019, See Photos
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results