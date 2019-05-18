Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Outside Rabri Devi's Residence

Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at Rabri Devi's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Outside Rabri Devi's Residence
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. (Image: PTI)
A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver, police said Saturday.

Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.

The body has been sent to the jawan's native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said. The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added.

According to reports, Kirasoor had a "heated argument" over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.
