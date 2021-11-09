CRPF Jawan Who Killed 4 Colleagues in Chhattisgarh Has 'No Remorse', No Clarity on Bullying Allegations Yet

Reetesh Ranjan, the CRPF jawan who gunned down four of his colleagues and injured three others Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, has allegedly shown no remorse over his action. Senior CRPF officials told CNN-News18 that there is no clear answer as to what provoked Ranjan.

“He has shown no remorse so far. There were allegations of bullying leading to this incident but the survivors are not confirming these allegations. Clarity on why the incident happened is awaited. A court of enquiry has been instituted. He could be dismissed if found guilty," an official told CNN-News18.

Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, and senior officials rushed to Chhattisgarh after the incident.

As per an eyewitness account, the jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, at around 3:00 am on Monday. He reportedly kept firing till he ran out of bullets and then hid in the bushes nearby. He was later taken into custody where his interrogation is on.

5th Incident of Fratricide This Year

This is the fifth incident of fratricide this year, as per CRPF data. Six people have been killed in 2021 in incidents of fratricide and six others injured. This number is the highest compared to previous years. Last year, five personnel died in three separate incidents and one was injured. Five personnel were killed in 2019, too, in two incidents and four were injured. Two died in two separate incidents in 2018. One jawan was injured in 2018.

Mental stress and family issues have been blamed for the incidents of fratricide and suicide. The number of suicides in 2021 is already 48 — the second highest in recent years. As per official data, 60 personnel killed themselves last year. A total of 43 died by suicide in 2019, while 38 each killed themselves in 2018 and 2017.

“We have appointed counsellors. The DG himself regularly meets personnel online or offline. Status check of leaves are also periodically done," a CRPF spokesperson said when asked what is being done to tackle such incidents.

A personnel killed himself by suicide in Kashmir’s Lethpora Camp on the same day as this incident of fratricide in the C-Company of 50 Battalion, Lingalapalli, Sukma.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Kashmir trip, had visited CRPF’s Lethpora Camp, dinned with the jawans and also rested for the night at the campus. Accompanied by senior officers of paramilitary and military, the home minister had enquired about the well-being of the personnel.

Bhupinder Singh, a CRPF constable, used his service revolver to kill himself on Monday. “He had some marital issues which he shared with his 2IC (second in-command officer). “The officer counselled him for two hours … he seemed okay … and then he relapsed at night and killed himself," a CRPF officer said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.