CRPF Jawans Turn 'Elder Brothers' at Wedding of Slain Soldier's Sister, Carry Bride's Veil

Weddings are an emotional affair with a string of sacrosanct rituals. Recently, a bunch of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans attended the wedding of their slain colleague’s sister in Uttar Pradesh. The uniformed men carried out the duties which are traditionally performed by brothers, in this case the late Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, by holding the veil of the bride Jyoti, to the mandap. According to an India Today report, the wedding was held at Rae Bareli on December 13, 2021. The jawans had come for the function as a surprise and showered the bride with blessings and gifts. The official Twitter account of CRPF tweeted the heartwarming pictures from the marriage with the caption, “Brothers for life: As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh’s sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.”

Brothers for life:As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.#GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iuVNsvlsmd — CRPF (@crpfindia) December 14, 2021

Singh was martyred while on duty in October 2020 during the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir. India Today quoted a senior officer who said, “While playing the role of brothers, the jawans tried to fill the gap of martyr Shailendra.”

Singh’s father said, “My son is no longer in this world but now we have so many sons in the form of CRPF soldiers who always stand by us in times of happiness and sorrow.

Netizens reacted with warmth to this sweet gesture from the jawans.

It was really a heart touching gesture ❤️❤️.Thanks for this great initiative.CRPF SADA AJAY,BHARAT MATA KI JAI.@37bncrpf— नितिन चौधरी (@Nitinyanandu) December 15, 2021

There can't be a beautiful and better picture than this. Lot's of respect. Congratulations Sister ❤️ — ℝ (@iamDevraj21) December 14, 2021

Salute to CRPF !Salute to India !!— shiva says: (@TeacherSuyog23) December 15, 2021

Another Twitter user shared a video from the ceremony which left many teary-eyed. “These men walking with the bride are central reserve police force officers. The bride is the sister of late Shailendra Pratap Singh who was martyred in 2020. The marriage ceremony was solemnised in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh,” he wrote in the caption.

These men walking with the bride are central reserve police force officers. The bride is the sister of late Shailendra Pratap Singh who was martyred in 2020. The marriage ceremony was solemnised in Rae Bareli, Uttar PradeshVc #Faiz_Abbas pic.twitter.com/wnhQHBzB4e— Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) December 14, 2021

Singh had joined the CRPF in 2008 and was posted in the 110th battalion of the force.

