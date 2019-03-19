English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Not to Celebrate Holi as Mark of Respect to Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar said that there will be no 'official celebrations' in the force during the Holi festival on March 21 as a mark of respect to the 40 troops killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama on February 14.
CRPF jawans. (Representative image. Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Gurgaon: The CRPF will not officially celebrate Holi this year as a mark of respect to its 40 jawans killed last month in a suicide attack in Jammu & Kashmir, where the force eliminated 210 terrorists in 2018, the force's chief said on Tuesday.
During an event to the mark 80th raising day of the force at its group centre here, CRPF Director General (DG) R R Bhatnagar also said the influence of left-wing extremists or Naxals has reduced by 40 per cent and only a few areas in the country are now affected.
Paying tributes to the slain personnel, the DG said the force is creating a 'mobile app' in order to provide help to the families of jawans killed in action.
He added there will be no "official celebrations" in the force during the Holi festival on March 21 as a mark of respect to the 40 troops killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama on February 14.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, tackling terrorism is a challenge. The force has neutralised 210 terrorists in operations last year in the Kashmir valley," the DG said.
The Central Reserve Police Force, that celebrated 80 years of its raising Tuesday, has been designated as the lead internal security force of the country and is deployed to combat terrorism in J-K, the LWE violence in 10 affected states and insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.
The CRPF and security forces have contained the influence of Maoists to a large extent and their effective area is now 60 per cent of the total they used to hold, Bhatnagar said. "The Naxal problem is now restricted to only few areas, especially Chhattisgarh," he said.
There has been much improvement in the security situation in the northeast and no big untoward incident has been reported from there in the recent past, he said.
The DG said the force was procuring advanced weapons and gadgets including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), light bullet proof jackets, rifles, ground penetrating radars and signal jammers gunshot locators in order to better equip the troops in combat.
"The morale of the force is at the top and I can assure the country that we are prepared to meet any challenge," he said.
The CRPF, with about 3 lakh personnel, has 246 operational battalions, and was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representatives Police during the British rule. It was renamed as the CRPF in 1949.
It was granted the President's regimental colour this day in 1950 by the first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
It is the highest honour bestowed upon a force in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and peace.
During an event to the mark 80th raising day of the force at its group centre here, CRPF Director General (DG) R R Bhatnagar also said the influence of left-wing extremists or Naxals has reduced by 40 per cent and only a few areas in the country are now affected.
Paying tributes to the slain personnel, the DG said the force is creating a 'mobile app' in order to provide help to the families of jawans killed in action.
He added there will be no "official celebrations" in the force during the Holi festival on March 21 as a mark of respect to the 40 troops killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama on February 14.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, tackling terrorism is a challenge. The force has neutralised 210 terrorists in operations last year in the Kashmir valley," the DG said.
The Central Reserve Police Force, that celebrated 80 years of its raising Tuesday, has been designated as the lead internal security force of the country and is deployed to combat terrorism in J-K, the LWE violence in 10 affected states and insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.
The CRPF and security forces have contained the influence of Maoists to a large extent and their effective area is now 60 per cent of the total they used to hold, Bhatnagar said. "The Naxal problem is now restricted to only few areas, especially Chhattisgarh," he said.
There has been much improvement in the security situation in the northeast and no big untoward incident has been reported from there in the recent past, he said.
The DG said the force was procuring advanced weapons and gadgets including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), light bullet proof jackets, rifles, ground penetrating radars and signal jammers gunshot locators in order to better equip the troops in combat.
"The morale of the force is at the top and I can assure the country that we are prepared to meet any challenge," he said.
The CRPF, with about 3 lakh personnel, has 246 operational battalions, and was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representatives Police during the British rule. It was renamed as the CRPF in 1949.
It was granted the President's regimental colour this day in 1950 by the first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
It is the highest honour bestowed upon a force in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and peace.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Top 5 Xiaomi Phones You Can Buy This Holi to Enjoy PUBG Mobile: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results