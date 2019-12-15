English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Officer Among Two Dead in Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
The landslide struck the CRPF personnel near Khooni Nallah this evening when they were moving towards Banihal.
Trucks on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. (PTI Photo/File)
Banihal/Jammu: Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and another injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
The landslide struck the CRPF personnel near Khooni Nallah this evening when they were moving towards Banihal, the officials said.
They said two personnel including the officer died on the spot, while a jawan was rescued and shifted to a hospital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead
- Priyanka Chopra Wraps up The White Tiger, Reminds RajKummar Rao to Keep Sending Memes
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- 'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages