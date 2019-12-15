CRPF Officer Among Two Dead in Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Banihal/Jammu: Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and another injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide struck the CRPF personnel near Khooni Nallah this evening when they were moving towards Banihal, the officials said.

They said two personnel including the officer died on the spot, while a jawan was rescued and shifted to a hospital.

