CRPF Officer, Driver Killed in Landslide in J&K's Banihal Town; Security Officer Battles for Life

The incident happened near Khuni nallah in Ramban district when the car in which they were travelling came a flying boulder. DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh and his driver died on the spot.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:December 16, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
CRPF Officer, Driver Killed in Landslide in J&K's Banihal Town; Security Officer Battles for Life
Representative image.

New Delhi: Tragedy struck the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday when a landslide in Jammu and Kashmi’r Banihal town led to the death of a senior officer and his driver and critically injured the personal security officer.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shailendra Vikram Singh and the driver, Naveen, died on the spot when their car came under a flying boulder near Banihal. Singh and his team were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The PSO, a constable, is battling for his life at an Army hospital in Udhampur.

The incident happened near Khuni nallah in Ramban district.

“Regret to inform that Sh. Shailendra Kumar, DIG North Srinagar, while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, his official vehicle Scorpio was hit by a boulder @1945hrs. He and his driver expired, and PSO rescued with critical injuries, evacuated to Army Hosptl, Udhampur,” the CRPF said in an official statement.

Sources said Singh was accompanied by two other DIG-rank officials, Ashok Samyal and Meena, who had a narrow escape as they were travelling in separate vehicles.

According to CRPF officers, the impact of the landslide was so severe that it took them a couple of hours to retrieve the body.

Singh’s mortal remains will be flown to his home town Lucknow on Monday.

