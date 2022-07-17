CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » CRPF Officer Killed in Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama
1-MIN READ

CRPF Officer Killed in Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2022, 16:17 IST

Srinagar, India

A CRPF soldier stands guard in a street after security was ramped up in the wake of another civilian killing, in Srinagar, on June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was killed in the attack

A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwamawhere he breathed his last.

Tags:
first published:July 17, 2022, 15:51 IST
last updated:July 17, 2022, 16:17 IST