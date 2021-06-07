CRPF Official Summoned In Cyclone Yaas Relief Material Theft Case

After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Soumendu Adhikari, and two others were booked for their alleged involvement in stealing cyclone Yaas relief material, now a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official has been summoned by police in the case.

A police complaint stated that Himanshu Manna and Pratap Dey stole tarpaulin worth lakhs in a truck from the godown of Contai Municipality in East Midnapore on May 29. The FIR was lodged at Kanthi Police Station by Ratnadip Manna, a member of the board of administrators of the municipality on June 1. Ratnadeep accused Suvendu and Soumendu of ordering the theft. There are also allegations that the duo used central armed forces, deployed for their security, to steal the relief material.

The CRPF official who has been summoned for questioning on Thursday is alleged to have known the details of the theft and how many officers were allegedly involved when the truck was being loaded with the relief material.

The police have confiscated the truck and also arrested Pratap Dey who, they said, has admitted that he and Himanshu executed the steal on directions of Adhikari brothers.

Suvendu is currently linked to multiple controversies as his close aide Rakhal Bera has also been arrested for allegedly duping a man. The complainant said he paid Bera Rs two lakh on the promise of getting a job in Irrigation and Waterways Ministry in 2019.

Suvendu was the Irrigation Minister in Trinamool Congress government until November 2020. However, he joined the BJP in December 2020, just months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Suvendu defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency by around 1200 votes in the recently concluded polls.

He is now the Leader of Opposition after BJP failed to unseat the 10-year-old TMC government despite a fiercely-fought election campaign.

