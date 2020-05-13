INDIA

1-MIN READ

CRPF Opens Fire as Vehicle Jumps Checkpoint in Budgam, Driver Killed

Representative image.

CRPF personnel opened fire on a man's vehicle when he jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot," a police official said.

He said the CRPF troops fired some shots which left the vehicle driver injured.

The driver, identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah, was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

