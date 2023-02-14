CHANGE LANGUAGE
CRPF Pays Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs on Fourth Anniversary

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 13:37 IST

Pulwama, India

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into their convoy at Lethpora on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. (Reuters/File)

General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF (operations) M S Bhatia, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat and deputy commissioner Pulwama were among the officers who laid wreaths at the memorial

The CRPF and other security forces on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 jawans, who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019.

Led by Special Director General of the CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry, the officers of the force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army laid floral wreaths on the memorial for the Pulwama martyrs here.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhry said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs inspire the force to work for a terror-free nation.

“Our 40 bravehearts sacrificed their lives.We are proud of them. Their sacrifice inspires us to make the country terror free," he said.

General Officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF (operations) M S Bhatia, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat and deputy commissioner Pulwama were among the officers who laid wreaths at the memorial.

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy.

